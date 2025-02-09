Salt in their Veins | Full Award-Winning Documentary | Rita Hencke

The Bajo people of Southeast Asia have a deep connection with the marine environment. As descendants of sea nomads, they traditionally roamed the ocean to fish and trade, but today, most live in coastal villages or on stilts over the water.

This short film focuses on the Bajo of Southeast Sulawesi, Indonesia, highlighting their strong bond with the sea and the challenges small-scale fishing communities face. Impacted by overfishing, pollution, and biodiversity loss, they are struggling to survive.

In response, some have resorted to harmful fishing methods, putting the health of the reefs at risk and leaving their future in jeopardy.

