Olympic Swimmer Kyla Sanchez Talks About Her First Sea Games Triumph | ANC | ABS-CBN News

Olympic Swimmer Kyla Sanchez Talks About Her First Sea Games Triumph

rokur
Headstart: Olympic swimmer Kayla Sanchez concluded her first Southeast Asian (SEA) Games representing the Philippines with a total of eight medals—three golds and five silvers—making her one of the most decorated athletes of the 2025 SEA Games.

