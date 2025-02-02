Michigan-Based Goldfish Foundation Promotes Diversity in Swimming With Special Meet | WXYZ-TV Detroit | Channel 7

Swimmer's Daily

Michigan-Based Goldfish Foundation Promotes Diversity in Swimming With Special Meet

In honor of Black History Month, the Michigan-based Goldfish Foundation held a swim meet on Saturday at Seaholm High School. The goal of the meet was to promote diversity and awareness for parents to enroll children into life-saving swim lessons.

