Girimbabazi’s Journey as Rwanda’s First Female Olympic Swimmer | The New Times Rwanda

It can be a daunting task for anyone in sports to attempt to compete against the very best in the world without any professional training or the resources and facilities that can put you at that level.

But that did not stop Pamela Girimbabazi Rugabira, an Olympic swimmer who represented Rwanda in the 2000, 2004, and 2008 Olympic Games, proudly bearing Rwanda’s flag at the 2008 games in China.

Looking back, it was a major feat for the now 40-year-old mother of four, who never had formal swimming lessons or a regular coach, but went on to compete in major international events, driven by sheer determination and passion.

The 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi left the sports industry, like many other sectors, depleted and underdeveloped.

With the country looking to rebuild, giving priority to key sectors and certain sports like football, which united people, several other areas were left behind due to limited resources, and one of them was swimming.

However, the lack of resources or facilities did not deter Girimbabazi, who was determined to represent the country in the discipline, relying on the internet, which was also limited at the time, to teach herself the rules of the sport.

Girimbabazi, who is arguably Rwanda’s most renowned swimmer, borrowed a swimming book from fellow Rwandan swimmer Jackson Niyomugabo and learned to swim in shallow swimming pools at hotels.

While her track record cannot be judged based on the medals she could have won in the various competitions she participated in, it was her sheer determination and courage to put herself on the global stage that impressed the sports world.