Swimmer's Daily

Dina Visits a Swim Class Helping Kids Build Water Confidence | Good Day Sacramento

by

rokur
in , ,

Teaching your kids to swim starts early! A local spot is preparing for an open house where families can check out the classes and see what they’re all about.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.