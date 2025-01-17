Winter Swimming in Copenhagen Harbor – A Chilly Challenge! | DRM News

Swimmer's Daily

On Wednesday evening (January 15), around 20 people took part in a winter swim in Copenhagen’s harbor. The event, organized by Wonderful Copenhagen, the city’s tourist board, and several local hotels, invited both residents and visitors to take a refreshing dip in the cold harbor waters. Participants walked to the pool in bathrobes before jumping into the chilly water, with the temperature estimated to be around 2-3 degrees Celsius. Orlando, a student living in Copenhagen, said, “It’s really cold, but we love it.” The event aimed to showcase a different side of the city during the winter months.

