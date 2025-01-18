The Stars Shine as Swimmers Battle the Elements in the Portsea Swim Classic | 7NEWS

Swimmer's Daily

by

rokur
in

Thousands of swimmers braved tough conditions to compete in the annual Portsea Classic. Now in its 39th year, the event has a rich history, matched only by its eldest competitor.

