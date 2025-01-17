Swimmer's Daily

Council Bans Use of Revealing Swimwear in Public Pools | Sky News Australia

Sky News host Caleb Bond discusses the Blue Mountains Council’s ban on G-strings in public pools.

“The Blue Mountains Council has decided you cannot wear them at their public pools,” Mr Bond said.

“Saying you know what swim wear is and is not acceptable.”

