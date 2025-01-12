David Lloyd Clubs produced the garments following feedback from members who said they struggled to fit exercise into their busy daily routines.
These photos show a chic professional moving effortlessly from lunchtime dip in the pool to tapping away on their laptop at a work station in the space of just a few seconds.
The waterproof ‘Swim Suit’ collection has been made from specialist water-resistant, hydrophobic fabric, with each garment taking more than three weeks to create.
Waterproof Suit Collection Allows Office Workers to Seamlessly Move From Desk to Swimming Pool
