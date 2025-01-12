Waterproof Suit Collection Allows Office Workers to Seamlessly Move From Desk to Swimming Pool

David Lloyd Clubs produced the garments following feedback from members who said they struggled to fit exercise into their busy daily routines.

These photos show a chic professional moving effortlessly from lunchtime dip in the pool to tapping away on their laptop at a work station in the space of just a few seconds.

The waterproof ‘Swim Suit’ collection has been made from specialist water-resistant, hydrophobic fabric, with each garment taking more than three weeks to create.