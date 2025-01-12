Swimmer's Daily

Waterproof Suit Collection Allows Office Workers to Seamlessly Move From Desk to Swimming Pool

by

rokur
in , ,

David Lloyd Clubs produced the garments following feedback from members who said they struggled to fit exercise into their busy daily routines.

These photos show a chic professional moving effortlessly from lunchtime dip in the pool to tapping away on their laptop at a work station in the space of just a few seconds.

The waterproof ‘Swim Suit’ collection has been made from specialist water-resistant, hydrophobic fabric, with each garment taking more than three weeks to create.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.