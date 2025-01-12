Swimmer's Daily

Judge Sets $100,000 Bond for Louisville Mom Whose Child Drowned In Motel Bathtub | WRDB News

by

rokur
in

Amber Winstead, 37, is charged with manslaughter after her 3-month-old baby drowned New Year’s Day in a bathtub at Motel 6 on Airport Hotels Boulevard.

See WRDB News

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.