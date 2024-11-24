Woman in Coma After Trying to Save Pro Golfer Brian Harman’s 6-Year-Old Son From Drowning | CBS News

Former British Open champion Brian Harman ends his season with a heavy heart as a close family friend remains in a coma from a near drowning while trying to save the golfer’s 6-year-old son.

Harman had gone to the Macau Open last month when his wife took their children and family friend Cathy Dowdy to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, for a vacation. He said his son was on a boogie board when he was ripped out to sea by a rip current.

He said Dowdy went into the ocean after the child and couldn’t reach him when she began to struggle in the abnormally strong current. Harman said another man, Crane Cantrell, saw what was happening and went in to help.

