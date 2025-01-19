Swimmer's Daily

SA’s Young Swimming Sensation Pieter Coetze Reflects on the Year 2024 | SABC News

by

rokur
in

South Africa’s young swimming sensation Pieter Coetze represented the country at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France last year. He managed to reach the final but just missed out on the podium finish.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.