Swimmer's Daily

Olympic Swimming Great Loses Home, Medals in Palisades Fire | ABC 10 News

by

rokur
in

Olympic swimming great loses home, medals in Palisades Fire; Gary Hall Jr. is now staying with family in Encinitas

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.