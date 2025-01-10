Pine Creek Eagles Girls Swimming Aim to Win Third Straight State Title | KOAA 5

Swimmer's Daily

The Eagles have now moved up from 4A to 5A and will go for a third straight title, but they’ll have to go through powerhouses like Cherry Creek who’s won state four years in a row. The road to the three-peat will begin in Thornton on February 6th and 7th at the 5A state championships.

