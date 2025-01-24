NZ Records One of Its Lowest-Ever Drowning Tolls | Stuff.co.nz

Swimmer's Daily

Last year 72 people drowned in Aotearoa, that’s the fifth-lowest annual total since records began. While still a confronting number, Water Safety New Zealand now believes – for the first time – it’s a solvable problem.

