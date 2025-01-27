Swimmer's Daily

Ian Leonard takes on Special Olympics Polar Plunge | FOX 9

by

rokur
in

FOX 9 meteorologist Ian Leonard took the Polar Plunge at White Bear Lake to help raise funds for Special Olympics Minnesota.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.