Swimmer's Daily

‘Forever Be My Hero’: Man Braves Icy River to Rescue Drowning Dog | FOX Weather

by

rokur
in ,

There was no hesitation, said Chris MacRitchie, who courageously jumped into the frigid Winooski River in a T-shirt to save a struggling canine from certain death.

The dramatic rescue began unexpectedly on Jan. 10 in Berlin, Vermont, along Stevens Branch. While enjoying a drive-thru snack at Dunkin’ Donuts, MacRitchie said his young son first noticed the dog in the nearby river.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.