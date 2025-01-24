‘Forever Be My Hero’: Man Braves Icy River to Rescue Drowning Dog | FOX Weather

There was no hesitation, said Chris MacRitchie, who courageously jumped into the frigid Winooski River in a T-shirt to save a struggling canine from certain death.

The dramatic rescue began unexpectedly on Jan. 10 in Berlin, Vermont, along Stevens Branch. While enjoying a drive-thru snack at Dunkin’ Donuts, MacRitchie said his young son first noticed the dog in the nearby river.