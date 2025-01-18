Swimmer's Daily

Vermont Man Saves Woman’s Dog From Drowning in Icy River | MyNBC5-WPTZ

by

rokur
in

Vermont man saves woman’s dog from drowning in icy river

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.