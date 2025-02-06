Teen Sentenced to Probation in Hate-Fueled Attempted Drowning on Cape Cod | NBC10 Boston

Swimmer's Daily

Teen Sentenced to Probation in Hate-Fueled Attempted Drowning on Cape Cod

The victim, who is Black, told investigators that two of his friends, who are white, tried to drown him in Chatham in July 2023. However the defendant’s attorney maintains that the incident was not racially motivated.

