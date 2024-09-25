Swimmer's Daily

25 Years of Swimming Knowledge In 28 Minutes | Effortless Swimming

by

rokur
in

I’ve competed in and coached swimming for 25 years. This is everything I’ve learned over that time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.