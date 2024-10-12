Swimmer's Daily

Pickup Truck Hits Pedestrian in Whitby, Lands in Backyard Swimming Pool | CityNews

by

rokur
in

A man remains in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a pickup truck that ended up in a backyard pool in Whitby. As Jazan Grewal reports, the driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.