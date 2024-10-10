Swimmer's Daily

Bentley University Welcomes 16-Year-Old to Swim Team Through Team Impact | CBS Boston

by

rokur
in ,

A signing event was held at Bentley University as a Waltham boy joined the swimming and diving team.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.