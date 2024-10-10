Swimmer's Daily

Win for Backyard Swim School Instructor After Council Complaint | a Current Affair

by

rokur
in , ,

Andrew runs a life-saving business from his backyard pool, but his neighbours didn’t like the noise, so council threatened to shut it down. (Broadcast 9 October, 2024)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.