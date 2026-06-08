Swimmer's Daily

Why The People Who Reinvent Themselves Win | David Epstein

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rokur
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You can train hard for years and still not get better. The question is rarely about effort. It’s almost always about where that effort is going. In this video, we explore the Theory of Constraints, a framework from physicist Eli Goldratt that changed how an Olympic swimmer trained, how I rebuilt my own running career, and how anyone can find the single bottleneck that’s actually holding them back.

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