Swimmer's Daily

What Makes Egor Kornev’s 50 Free So Weird? | The Swim Scribe

by

rokur
in

Rising Russian star Egor Kornev just had a pair of RIDICULOUS 50 freestyle swims at the 2026 Russian national championships breaking the Russian record TWICE and becoming one of the fastest humans EVER over 50 meters of swimming. What were these swims? What does this maybe mean for his 100 free in a couple of days and why on EARTH is this man breathing in a 50?

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