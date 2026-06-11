They Were Focused on the Drone…Not the Sharks | The Malibu Artist

White sharks continue to appear surprisingly close to shore here in Southern California.

In this episode, I follow several different great white sharks cruising just behind the waves near surfers, swimmers, and kayakers in crystal clear water. One shark in particular stood out immediately because of the bright white scars across its face and gills, likely left behind from encounters with seals or sea lions offshore.

Using both drone and underwater footage, this video documents how white sharks move through crowded stretches of coastline, often without causing any reaction at all from the people nearby.

A group of kayakers became more focused on the drone flying overhead than the sharks moving quietly beneath the surface beside them, creating one of the strangest encounters I’ve filmed all year.

If you enjoy real wildlife filmmaking, shark behavior, and non-AI nature content filmed in the wild, please consider subscribing to the channel. It genuinely helps support future filming and allows me to continue documenting these animals along the California coastline.

Filmed in Southern California.