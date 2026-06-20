The Weight Problem In Elite Sport | Global Triathlon Network

For decades, elite athletes were told that “lighter is faster,” but this mindset often came at a significant cost to athletes’ health.

In this video, we explore the shift from the weight-focused early 2000s to the modern era of high-carbohydrate fuelling and a growing emphasis on performance longevity.

We hear honest accounts from professional athletes about the risks of underfuelling and how approaches to nutrition in endurance sport have evolved over time.