Swimmer's Daily

The Weight Problem In Elite Sport | Global Triathlon Network

by

rokur
in ,

For decades, elite athletes were told that “lighter is faster,” but this mindset often came at a significant cost to athletes’ health.
In this video, we explore the shift from the weight-focused early 2000s to the modern era of high-carbohydrate fuelling and a growing emphasis on performance longevity.

We hear honest accounts from professional athletes about the risks of underfuelling and how approaches to nutrition in endurance sport have evolved over time.

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