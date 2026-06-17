Swim Champ Amaya Bollinger Will Compete for Ithaca College, Trains for Olympics Spot for Team Guam | Kuam News

One of our island’s top swim champs is ready to take her mastery of the butterfly to the collegiate level, as recent St. John’s graduate Amaya Bollinger will be putting on her cap this fall season for the Ithaca College Bombers in upstate New York.

This human speedboat’s not content just making the team: she lives for the challenge and wants to excel, and is training to represent Guam in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles – which would be 32 years after her dad/coach Darrick Bollinger swam for Team Guam in the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics.

Let’s gooooooooooo, Amaya!