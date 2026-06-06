Swimmer's Daily

Swimming From Helsinki to Tallinn | NomadsTrails

by

rokur
in

Welcome along to our challenge called 5Athlon, where we travel from North Cape in Norway to southern point of South Africa by skiing, running, swimming, sailing and cycling.

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