Swimmer's Daily

How to Train For a 10km Open Water Swim | A Marathon Swimming Guide | Catch: Your Digital Swim Coach

by

rokur
in

Training for a 10km open water swim? This is everything you need to know – from structuring your training smartly to fuelling strategy, technique priorities & how to avoid the three biggest mistakes people make on race day.

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