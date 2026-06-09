Swimmer's Daily

HOVERAir AQUA | The First Self-Flying Camera Built For The Water

by

rokur
in

The world’s first waterproof self-flying camera has launched.

Built for water and ready for adventure, AQUA captures the watersports you love from once impossible perspectives, completely hands free.

From surfing and wakeboarding to sailing and jet skiing, AQUA is made to keep up wherever your coastal adventures take you!

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