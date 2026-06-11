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Ellsworth High School Surprises Senior Swimmer With 15 Replacement Medals After He Lost Them All | WABI

by

rokur
in

Ellsworth High School surprises senior swimmer with 15 replacement medals after he lost them all in a fire

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