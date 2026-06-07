Swimmer's Daily

Australian Swimming Star Bronte Campbell Announces Retirement | 10 News+

by

rokur
in

One of the stars of the Australian swim team has announced her retirement. Bronte Campbell has broken records and won eight medals at the Commonwealth Games, including gold at home in 2018. The four-time Olympian won gold as part of our 4×100-metre freestyle relay team in Rio, Tokyo and Paris.

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