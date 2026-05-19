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Vancouver Mayor Proposing Free Swim Lessons for Beginners | CBC British Columbia

by

rokur
in ,

A new motion from Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim would implement free swim lessons for beginners. Sim calls the matter a core public safety policy.

But as Troy Charles reports, the chair of the Vancouver Park Board isn’t convinced it’s a feasible plan.

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