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Pods Swimming Helps Families Build Lifelong Water Safety Skills | The Rhode Show

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Pods Swimming Helps Families Build Lifelong Water Safety Skills

The Rhode Show is WPRI 12’s daily lifestyle show for having fun, eating well, and living life.

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