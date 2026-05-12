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The Municipal Swimming Pool in Trois-Mares Is Closed to the Public Following Acts of Vandalism | Réunion la 1ére

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rokur
in ,

The municipal swimming pool in Trois-Mares is closed to the public following acts of vandalism.

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