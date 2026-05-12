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Surfers in War-Torn Gaza Find Rare Moments of Joy Taking to the Waves | Africanews

by

rokur
in

Surfers in war-torn Gaza find rare moments of joy taking to the waves

Despite the severe shortages and devastation in Gaza, a handful of surfers in Gaza City continue to hold onto the sport they love

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