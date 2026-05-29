Swimmer's Daily

Swim Lessons Could Save Your Child’s Life, but Open Spots Filling Fast This Summer in the Ozarks | KY3 News

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rokur
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Swim lessons could save your child’s life, but open spots filling fast this summer in the Ozarks

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