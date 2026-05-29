Swimmer's Daily

Great White Sharks Swim up to Surfers at Pismo Beach | KMPH FOX26 News

by

rokur
in ,

Pismo Beach is seeing an uptick in great white sharks. Officials are asking people to be aware as they swim closer and closer to swimmers.

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