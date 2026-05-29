Swimmer's Daily

Jacob’s Well: Popular Swimming Hole Is Still Struggling, Despite Recent Rain | KXAN

by

rokur
in

Jacob’s Well used to be a great spot for people to jump into the spring fed water to cool off, but low water flows forced officials to close it to swimming for the first time in the summer of 2022. It has remained closed for swimming since.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.