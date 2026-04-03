Swimmer's Daily

We Had One Hour to Learn Olympic Artistic Swimming! Who Will Win the Final Performance? | What Now

by

rokur
in

Imy and Manu dive in to learn artistic swimming from the young pros at CAS. They’ve got just one hour to master the basics and pull together a full routine. Then it’s time for the final performance in front of the tamariki. 

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