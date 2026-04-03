Swimmer's Daily

Free Swimming Lessons | KSTP 5 Eyewitness News

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A Minneapolis group is stepping up to address a vital community need. The Minneapolis chapter of Jack and Jill says water safety is a critical issue, especially for Black children who face disproportionate drowning rates nationwide. They’re teaming up with V3 Sports to offer free swim lessons to families this month, and Megan Poole with Jack and Jill Minneapolis and Molly Belk with V3 Sports join us to share more.

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