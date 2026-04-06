Swimmer's Daily

Jet Ski Hit-And-Run: Man Arrested After Swimmer Injured in Biscayne Bay | CBS Miami

by

rokur
in ,

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials say Andy Vences struck a woman with his jet ski near Miami Marine Stadium and fled the scene. He now faces charges after the hit-and-run incident.

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