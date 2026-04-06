Swimmer's Daily

I Interviewed the First Ever Somali Swimmer: Mustafa Hashim | Abdul and Mustafa

by

rokur
in

Mustafa Hashim is the first person to ever compete as a swimmer for Somalia. And he’s just 16. I wanted to find out more about him behind the goggles and swimming cap, so in this video, I went to his area and did an interview, where we spoke about his career, competitions, and also spoke to his coach to gain a better understanding of what it’s like being the first ever Somalian swimmer.

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