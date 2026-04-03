On The Scene: A beach accessibility project in Rio de Janeiro brought people with disabilities and reduced mobility into the waters of Copacabana on March 7, using specialized amphibious wheelchairs and volunteer support to provide inclusive ocean access. The “Praia Para Todos” (Beach For All) initiative, started by Instituto Novo Ser in 2008, offers adapted equipment including aquatic chairs with special wheels designed for sand and water, along with infrastructure such as beach ramps, accessible pathways, and trained volunteers who assist participants to dip and swim in the sea.
‘Empathy, Affection’: Rio Beach Accessibility Project Gets People With Disabilities Swimming | ANC
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