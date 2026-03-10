Meet James Pittar, an extraordinary Australian athlete who refuses to let his disability define him. Despite being blind since his youth due to a rare hereditary condition, James sets out to achieve the unthinkable: becoming the first blind person to complete the grueling 48km Manhattan Island Marathon Swim. This documentary follows James and his dedicated support team, including Dolly and his trainers, as they navigate the treacherous tides of the Harlem River, Mil Rock, and the East River. Witness the emotional and physical toll of 9 hours in the water and discover how James uses his other senses to conquer one of the world’s most iconic open-water challenges. It’s a powerful story of grit, heart, and the “freakish” determination of a man who believes the only true handicap is in the mind.
The First Blind Person To Swim 28 Miles Around Manhattan Island | Only Human
