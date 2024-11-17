A local nonprofit group is working to prevent drownings among children with autism and developmental disabilities, amid a year with several tragic incidents in Maryland. Pathfinders for Autism, a Hunt Valley-based nonprofit, is hosting a swimming event at the Arena Club in Bel Air on Saturday night to get children with autism comfortable in and around water. “When my child was diagnosed, we were never told about the risks of drowning and wandering and elopement. We didn’t realize how prevalent it was,” Shelly McLaughin, the nonprofit’s program director, recalled to WMAR.
See WMAR-2 News
Autism Nonprofit Promotes Swim Safety Amid Tragic Summer Drownings | WMAR-2 News
Comments
Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily
Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.
Leave a Reply