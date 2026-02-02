Why Are These U.S. Lakes So Dangerous to Swim In? | Latitude Tales

Swimmer's Daily

Why Are These U.S. Lakes So Dangerous to Swim In?

Most people fear the ocean.
Rip currents. Sharks. Storms.

But some of the most dangerous water in the United States isn’t saltwater at all.

In this video, we break down why you shouldn’t swim in these 6 lakes in the United States. lakes that look calm, safe, and family-friendly… yet kill swimmers every year.

From Lake Michigan’s deadly wave cycles to Lake Superior preserving bodies for decades, these lakes aren’t dangerous because of myths or monsters, they’re dangerous because of physics, geography, and conditions most people never see coming.

