In memory of ASCA Hall of Fame Coach, Don Swartz. Don emphasized the significance of swimming coaches, comparing their impact to that of medical professionals and teachers. Highlighting the personal and professional growth of athletes, he recounted influential coaches like Bob Owsley, and Phil Hansel, who shaped his career. The discussion included the evolution of swimming, the importance of process over results, and the role of coaches in shaping athletes’ lives. The speaker also shared insights from coaches like Dana Kirk, Dave Crodiak, and Craig Carson, who noted changes in coaching, athlete fitness, and the impact of social media. The session concluded with a call to embrace charisma and humility in coaching.
The Many Faces of Coaching- A Tribute to Our Profession – Don Swartz | ASCA
Comments
Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily
Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.
Leave a Reply