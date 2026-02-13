Swimmer’s Prosthetic Leg Lost at Sea Found on Beach 10 Months Later | SWNS

A woman whose £2,000 prosthetic leg was swept out to sea has said she is “over the moon” after it was found washed up on a beach 10 months later in the UK.

Brenda Ogden, 69, lost the custom-made titanium blade in the North Sea while posing for a photo during a swim in Bridlington, East Yorkshire, last April.

The leg was discovered 12 miles away near Atwick, Hornsea, by fossil hunter Elizabeth Forbes, 38, who later identified it through a local Facebook group.

Brenda, who had only owned the prosthetic for a week after waiting more than a year for it, said finding it felt like getting a part of her life back and she now hopes to return to swimming.